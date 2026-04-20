Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New $981,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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