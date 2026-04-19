Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,597 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Robbins Farley grew its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $509.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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