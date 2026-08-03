Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Buys New Shares in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,916 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 195,363 shares of the mining company's stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,879,190 shares of the mining company's stock worth $165,814,000 after purchasing an additional 261,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,526,669 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $352,751,000 after buying an additional 882,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,626 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Kinross Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Kinross Gold Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Kinross reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.66 analyst consensus and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year to $2.22 billion, while production reached 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow exceeded $725 million in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Kinross Reports Strong 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Free cash flow exceeded in the quarter, supported by disciplined cost management and strong margins. Kinross said it returned about 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, totaling more than $600 million year to date, while maintaining its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The payout reinforces Kinross’ shareholder-return program, although the indicated yield is relatively modest at approximately 0.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Kinross Provides Update on Lobo-Marte Project

Lobo-Marte remains a potentially significant growth project, with expected average annual production of roughly 350,000 ounces, estimated all-in sustaining costs near $1,000 per ounce and a projected net present value of $4.3 billion. Permitting and engineering are reportedly progressing as planned. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased 67% . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Kinross Gold’s Lobo-Marte Cost Jumps 67%

Investors may be concerned that Lobo-Marte’s projected development cost has increased . Although the project’s net present value has more than tripled, the higher capital requirement raises execution, financing and cost-overrun risks. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was slightly below the $2.24 billion consensus estimate. The stock also remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that near-term sentiment is cautious even after the earnings beat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.31.

Read Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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