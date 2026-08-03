Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Grows Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,444 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for 3.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN opened at $162.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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