Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic AI infrastructure agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply, AI architecture collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s funding round. Reuters article

Micron announced a strategic AI infrastructure agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply, AI architecture collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s funding round. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Micron, signaling continued confidence in AI-driven memory demand and earnings upside. Benzinga analyst update

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Micron, signaling continued confidence in AI-driven memory demand and earnings upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioning for a potentially large post-earnings move, with options markets pricing in elevated volatility heading into the Q3 report. TipRanks article

Investors are positioning for a potentially large post-earnings move, with options markets pricing in elevated volatility heading into the Q3 report. Negative Sentiment: Micron was caught in a broad tech and memory-stock selloff as traders questioned whether massive AI capex spending will translate into sufficient returns. LA Times article

Micron was caught in a broad tech and memory-stock selloff as traders questioned whether massive AI capex spending will translate into sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: South Korea’s KOSPI plunge and weakness in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics added pressure on Micron, reinforcing fears that memory-chip enthusiasm may be overheating. Barron’s article

Micron Technology Trading Down 13.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,051.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $776.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,008.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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