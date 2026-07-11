WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,254 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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