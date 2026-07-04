Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 5,249 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 138.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.30.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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