Weaver Capital Management LLC Buys 4,713 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Weaver Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,059 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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