WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,803 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 636,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,895,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,820,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 157,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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