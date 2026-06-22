WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stock Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 149,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of WEC Energy Group worth $78,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 636,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,820,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 157,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1%

WEC stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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