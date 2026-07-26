Weiss Asset Management LP Has $8.85 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $59,973,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,489,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $305.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The stock has a market cap of $381.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $341.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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