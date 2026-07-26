Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here