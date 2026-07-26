Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $83.01 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,739,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,009,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 1.4% of Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.81% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company's stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 189,669 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company's stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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