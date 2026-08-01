Wellington Grp LLC Acquires 36,674 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Wellington Grp LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 19,717.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,860 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Wellington Grp LLC's holdings in APi Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,367,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,846,000 after purchasing an additional 250,873 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,050,000 after buying an additional 4,274,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,306,277 shares of the company's stock worth $422,967,000 after buying an additional 768,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,164 shares of the company's stock worth $415,625,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250,619 shares of the company's stock worth $277,465,000 after buying an additional 624,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

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APi Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of $8.875 billion to $9.025 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.205 billion to $1.245 billion , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. APi forecasts 2026 net revenues and raises adjusted EBITDA outlook

APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 performance: APi reported earnings of $0.44 per share , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.25 billion , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up 13.3% year over year . APi Group second-quarter earnings report

APi reported earnings of , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up . Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum continued: Management cited more than 10% organic revenue growth , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. APi Group reports record second-quarter results

Management cited more than , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Results broadly met expectations: Zacks characterized the $0.44 EPS result as in line with its consensus estimate, meaning the positive reaction is driven more by revenue growth, margins and raised guidance than by a major earnings surprise. APi Q2 earnings match estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

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APi Group Stock Up 1.6%

APG stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 225,539 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $10,119,934.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,296,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,147,909.57. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $297,290.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

See Also

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