Wellington Grp LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Wellington Grp LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,517 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Amkor Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wellington Grp LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,250,674.20. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,221 shares of company stock worth $8,782,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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