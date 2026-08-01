Wellington Grp LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wellington Grp LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4,090.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Wellington Grp LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,081.64. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $857.61 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $790.71 and its 200 day moving average is $840.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

More McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

McKesson’s compounding growth remains the primary bullish catalyst. The company delivered strong fiscal 2026 results, raised its outlook, increased its dividend and expanded share repurchases. Its distribution and specialty-pharmaceutical businesses continue to generate substantial free cash flow, which may appeal to investors favoring defensive, cash-rich companies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Curious about McKesson Q1 Performance?

Wall Street is focused on estimates for McKesson’s quarter ended June 2026, including operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings. The estimates could influence expectations for the company’s upcoming report, but the article does not identify a new earnings surprise or change in guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. McKesson's Compounding Keeps Adding Up

Recent market commentary highlights a rotation toward defensive stocks as investors respond to inflation, geopolitical tension and uncertainty over interest rates. McKesson’s healthcare-distribution model and free-cash-flow generation could benefit from that trend, although the broader market backdrop remains unsettled. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter offered a mixed signal: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, but revenue fell short of consensus despite year-over-year growth. That result, combined with a valuation near 22 times earnings and the absence of a fresh company-specific catalyst, may be encouraging profit-taking after the stock’s strong advance.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $962.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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