Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.0% of Bank of Stockton's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of Stockton's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,487,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after acquiring an additional 188,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,260 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares.

Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential for the shares. Positive Sentiment: UBS also nudged its price target higher to $104 while keeping a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s constructive view on the bank.

UBS also nudged its price target higher to $104 while keeping a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s constructive view on the bank. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo Advisors recruited a $1.7 billion advisory team from RBC Capital Markets, a move that could add assets, client relationships, and fee revenue. Wells Fargo Recruits $1.7 Billion Advisor Team From RBC Capital Markets

Wells Fargo Advisors recruited a $1.7 billion advisory team from RBC Capital Markets, a move that could add assets, client relationships, and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Wells Fargo’s second-quarter earnings to show growth, and broader financial-sector strength into earnings season is supporting the group. Financials Stocks Are Charging Into Q2 Earnings. Why Wall Street Sees More Gains Ahead

Analysts expect Wells Fargo’s second-quarter earnings to show growth, and broader financial-sector strength into earnings season is supporting the group. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results. Wells Fargo to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings on July 14, 2026

Wells Fargo confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results. Negative Sentiment: Some reports said banks are exploring a way to work around debit-card fee limits and may consider buying Fiserv’s debit network; while potentially beneficial for banks, the news is also tied to pressure on payment-network economics and could create regulatory scrutiny. Banks seek work-around on debit card fee limits

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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