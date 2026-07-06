Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Holdings Decreased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 6.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,610,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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