Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,263 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 92.3% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. The company has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 155.96%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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