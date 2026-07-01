Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,835 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 5.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $513.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $453.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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