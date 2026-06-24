WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,811 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 over the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $346.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.25 and a 200-day moving average of $332.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore increased their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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