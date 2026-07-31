Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $257.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day moving average is $223.86. The company has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. ABBV-859 Phase 1 trial

AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. JUVÉDERM Day announcement

Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report.

Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Apogee transaction investigation

AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multi-year rally, valuation concerns and potential profit-taking may be pressuring ABBV, particularly with the shares trading near their 52-week high and at a rich earnings multiple.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here