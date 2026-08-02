Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,917 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aerodigm Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 5.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 142.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q3 results: Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share exceeded the $0.66 consensus, while revenue reached $9.32 billion versus expectations of approximately $9.17 billion. Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, powered by 4.2% transaction growth, suggesting customer traffic—not just pricing—is improving. Starbucks Q3 profit beats on US turnaround, lifts full-year guidance

Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share exceeded the $0.66 consensus, while revenue reached $9.32 billion versus expectations of approximately $9.17 billion. Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, powered by 4.2% transaction growth, suggesting customer traffic—not just pricing—is improving. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45 and now expects roughly 6% full-year global comparable-sales growth. Management said faster service, store improvements, new products and better customer experiences are helping CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround. Starbucks Just Raised Starbucks’ Full-Year Profit Guidance

Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45 and now expects roughly 6% full-year global comparable-sales growth. Management said faster service, store improvements, new products and better customer experiences are helping CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while BTIG raised or reaffirmed its target at $115. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley to $115, reinforcing expectations for further recovery. We’re raising our price target on Starbucks after a home-run quarter

TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while BTIG raised or reaffirmed its target at $115. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley to $115, reinforcing expectations for further recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks is testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers in select markets, expanding its non-coffee beverage strategy aimed particularly at younger customers. The sales impact remains unproven. Starbucks is betting bubbles will give sales some sparkle

Starbucks is testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers in select markets, expanding its non-coffee beverage strategy aimed particularly at younger customers. The sales impact remains unproven. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are limiting upside: After a substantial year-to-date advance and trading near its 52-week high, SBUX carries a price-to-earnings ratio above 60. Wolfe Research maintained a Hold rating, and BNP Paribas Exane kept an Underperform rating with a $92 target, warning that much of the recovery may already be priced in. Recent insider activity has also consisted of sales rather than purchases.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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