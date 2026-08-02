Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,139 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 241.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 426.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,975,244,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $367.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal fourth-quarter results and outlook: Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. LRCX Q4 Earnings Beat on NAND and Customer Support Strength

Lam reported record revenue of $6.72 billion, up approximately 30% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.69 consensus estimate. Management’s outlook for the next quarter—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue and $2.00–$2.30 in EPS—significantly exceeded expectations. NAND revenue more than doubled sequentially, while customer-support revenue reached another record. Positive Sentiment: AI and memory demand remain key catalysts: Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. This Chip Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Memory Boom

Analysts and investors see Lam benefiting from ongoing AI infrastructure spending, advanced chip production, NAND investment, packaging, and wafer-fabrication demand. Some commentary describes an “extraordinary runway” heading into 2027. Positive Sentiment: China memory concerns may be overstated: Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Tech specialist explains why China memory fears are overblown

Mizuho argued that fears of Chinese producer CXMT flooding the DRAM market and pressuring prices are overblown, easing a potential risk to semiconductor-equipment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain broadly constructive but targets are mixed: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Needham Raises Lam Research EPS Estimates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and $390 target, while Morgan Stanley lowered its target from $404 to $367 and B. Riley reduced its target from $385 to $350, retaining Buy or Overweight ratings. The target cuts suggest expectations are being moderated after the rally, even though analysts still see potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are overhangs: After rising roughly 3.9 times over five years and trading at a high earnings multiple, LRCX may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Reported insider activity shows sales rather than purchases over the past six months, reinforcing caution around current valuation. Has Lam Research Fallen Far Enough to Look Like a Bargain?

Lam Research Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $293.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $340.82 and its 200-day moving average is $276.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The firm's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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