Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,148 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of V opened at $366.65 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.50. The company has a market capitalization of $657.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 results and resilient consumer spending: Visa reported adjusted EPS of $3.32 versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion versus estimates of $11.40 billion. Revenue increased 14.4% year over year, cross-border volume remained strong, and payments volume surpassed $4 trillion for the first time—evidence of continued spending momentum. Visa Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cross-Border Volume Strength

Visa reported adjusted EPS of $3.32 versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion versus estimates of $11.40 billion. Revenue increased 14.4% year over year, cross-border volume remained strong, and payments volume surpassed $4 trillion for the first time—evidence of continued spending momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan lifted its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s growth, payment volume and long-term fundamentals. Visa Analyst Forecasts

JPMorgan lifted its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s growth, payment volume and long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Payment ecosystem expansion: Visa highlighted AI, stablecoins, value-added services and Visa Direct, which is being positioned to modernize government disbursements and other money-movement use cases. X Money also launched in the United States using a branded Visa debit card, potentially increasing Visa’s transaction reach. Visa Direct Modernizes Government Payouts

Visa highlighted AI, stablecoins, value-added services and Visa Direct, which is being positioned to modernize government disbursements and other money-movement use cases. X Money also launched in the United States using a branded Visa debit card, potentially increasing Visa’s transaction reach. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. The roughly 0.7% yield offers modest shareholder support but is unlikely to drive the stock materially.

Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. The roughly 0.7% yield offers modest shareholder support but is unlikely to drive the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Expense and workforce concerns: Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, citing efficiency initiatives and AI-driven changes. The cuts could improve margins over time, but investors initially focused on higher operating expenses and execution risks. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, citing efficiency initiatives and AI-driven changes. The cuts could improve margins over time, but investors initially focused on higher operating expenses and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market pressure: Commentary has flagged Visa’s premium valuation and competition from Mastercard, PayPal and emerging payment platforms. Separately, an oil-price spike and U.S.-Iran tensions pressured the broader market, creating an unfavorable backdrop for large-cap technology and financial stocks. Visa Valuation Commentary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $416.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.77.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here