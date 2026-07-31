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Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Chevron logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Western Wealth Management increased its Chevron position by 72.5% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 29,135 shares valued at approximately $6.03 million. Institutional investors collectively own 72.42% of Chevron.
  • Chevron director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares for approximately $73.4 million, reducing his position by 57.75%; company insiders own 0.56% of the stock.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with 18 Buy ratings, six Holds and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $207.17. Chevron also exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $6.06 in EPS and $67.20 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chevron.

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.4%

CVX opened at $192.55 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Dow Leader Rides Surging Oil Prices And Trump's Venezuela Spoils
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Chevron, ExxonMobil Earnings Preview
  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Exxon Cut to Neutral at BofA
  • Neutral Sentiment: Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Chevron Earnings Could Reveal the Oil Giant's Next Growth Engine
  • Negative Sentiment: Expectations are elevated ahead of the report, increasing the risk of profit-taking if results, guidance or growth investments fail to exceed forecasts. Continued Middle East tensions also support crude prices but introduce greater geopolitical and operational volatility.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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