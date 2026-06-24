Westmount Partners LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,984 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Westmount Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westmount Partners LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Phillip Securities raised Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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