Westmount Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $310.58 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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