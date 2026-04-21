Westwood Wealth Management Sells 22,815 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Westwood Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management's holdings in Apple were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $187,022,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $189.81 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider succession and analyst support — Several Wall Street voices are endorsing the handoff and keeping bullish stances, arguing continuity and product focus should limit disruption for AAPL. Daniel Ives Reaffirms Buy Rating

Insider succession and analyst support — Several Wall Street voices are endorsing the handoff and keeping bullish stances, arguing continuity and product focus should limit disruption for AAPL. Positive Sentiment: Hardware leadership reinforced — Apple elevated Johny Srouji to lead a unified hardware organization, signaling management is keeping product execution and chip strategy in-house as Ternus takes the CEO role. Johny Srouji named Chief Hardware Officer

Hardware leadership reinforced — Apple elevated Johny Srouji to lead a unified hardware organization, signaling management is keeping product execution and chip strategy in-house as Ternus takes the CEO role. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets remain constructive ahead of earnings — Some firms (e.g., Goldman) are maintaining bullish price targets into Apple’s April 30 quarter, which could support the stock if results beat. Goldman Sachs Holds $330 Target

Analyst targets remain constructive ahead of earnings — Some firms (e.g., Goldman) are maintaining bullish price targets into Apple’s April 30 quarter, which could support the stock if results beat. Neutral Sentiment: Company announcement provides clarity — Apple’s official release lays out the planned, board-approved succession with Cook remaining involved as executive chairman; the transition is framed as orderly. Tim Cook to become Executive Chairman

Company announcement provides clarity — Apple’s official release lays out the planned, board-approved succession with Cook remaining involved as executive chairman; the transition is framed as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market context — Broader market moves (futures) reflect a mix of the CEO news and geopolitical uncertainty (Iran), which can mute or amplify AAPL’s reaction independent of fundamentals. Market futures and CEO change

Macro and market context — Broader market moves (futures) reflect a mix of the CEO news and geopolitical uncertainty (Iran), which can mute or amplify AAPL’s reaction independent of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AI execution risk — Commentators and analysts flag that Apple lags some peers on AI; Ternus’ ability to accelerate Apple’s AI roadmap will be a key investor focus and a potential source of downside if progress stalls. Incoming CEO faces AI challenge

AI execution risk — Commentators and analysts flag that Apple lags some peers on AI; Ternus’ ability to accelerate Apple’s AI roadmap will be a key investor focus and a potential source of downside if progress stalls. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang — Apple faces a fast-tracked India antitrust hearing and a potential large fine tied to missing documents; that risk could pressure shares if it escalates. $38B India fine risk

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here