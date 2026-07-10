Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 67,731 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $22.52 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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