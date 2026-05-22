W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 12,144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,339 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at $125,248,077.48. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $268.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $238.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains upbeat on Amazon after multiple firms reiterated bullish ratings and price targets, with commentary highlighting AWS strength, AI-driven growth, and Amazon’s long-term cloud monetization potential. Article Title

Wall Street remains upbeat on Amazon after multiple firms reiterated bullish ratings and price targets, with commentary highlighting AWS strength, AI-driven growth, and Amazon’s long-term cloud monetization potential. Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman’s reported buying interest in Amazon added to the bullish sentiment, reinforcing the view that large investors still see upside in AMZN. Article Title

Bill Ackman’s reported buying interest in Amazon added to the bullish sentiment, reinforcing the view that large investors still see upside in AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AWS business reportedly grew 28% year over year, supporting the argument that cloud and AI demand are still driving the company’s growth engine. Article Title

Amazon’s AWS business reportedly grew 28% year over year, supporting the argument that cloud and AI demand are still driving the company’s growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s new AI-powered shopping tools, including Alexa for Shopping, are being viewed as a potential long-term catalyst for retail growth and customer retention. Article Title

Amazon’s new AI-powered shopping tools, including Alexa for Shopping, are being viewed as a potential long-term catalyst for retail growth and customer retention. Positive Sentiment: The company also won a U.S. appeals court ruling rejecting claims that it aided tariff evasion, removing a legal overhang. Article Title

The company also won a U.S. appeals court ruling rejecting claims that it aided tariff evasion, removing a legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon continues to face broad market discussion about valuation, AI spending, insider selling, and heavy capital expenditures, but these items are more about long-term positioning than an immediate earnings shock. Article Title

Amazon continues to face broad market discussion about valuation, AI spending, insider selling, and heavy capital expenditures, but these items are more about long-term positioning than an immediate earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Fresh criticism from U.K. lawmakers over delivery competition and Royal Mail concerns could increase regulatory scrutiny around Amazon’s logistics practices. Article Title

Fresh criticism from U.K. lawmakers over delivery competition and Royal Mail concerns could increase regulatory scrutiny around Amazon’s logistics practices. Negative Sentiment: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ renewed tax comments and the ongoing debate over billionaire taxation and AI spending are keeping political pressure on the company and its leadership in the headlines. Article Title

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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