Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $420.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.87, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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