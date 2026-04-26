Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average is $226.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $294.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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