Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 279,828 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2,012.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 279,828 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Reports from the Financial Times and TechCrunch say Uber is delaying or pausing launches in five of the seven European markets it had targeted for 2026, including Austria, Norway, and Greece. That suggests slower-than-expected international expansion for Uber Eats and may weigh on near-term growth expectations. Uber stalls European food delivery push as it pursues Delivery Hero takeover

Reports from the Financial Times and TechCrunch say Uber is delaying or pausing launches in five of the seven European markets it had targeted for 2026, including Austria, Norway, and Greece. That suggests slower-than-expected international expansion for Uber Eats and may weigh on near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Business Insider reported that Uber’s insurance and operational fees can vary widely even on similar rides, highlighting ongoing concerns about fare transparency and how customers perceive the company’s pricing structure. That could create reputational risk if the issue draws more scrutiny from riders or regulators. Uber's insurance and operational fees can vary widely on similar trips

Business Insider reported that Uber’s insurance and operational fees can vary widely even on similar rides, highlighting ongoing concerns about fare transparency and how customers perceive the company’s pricing structure. That could create reputational risk if the issue draws more scrutiny from riders or regulators. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, analyst coverage remained constructive, with Uber receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. That supports the longer-term investment case, but it is not enough on its own to offset the near-term concerns around Europe. Uber Technologies, Inc. NYSE: UBER Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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