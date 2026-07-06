Whittier Trust Co. Buys 14,923 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $95,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX Companies stock opened at $154.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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