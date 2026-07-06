Whittier Trust Co. Buys 33,078 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,572 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $61,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after buying an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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