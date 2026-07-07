Whittier Trust Co. Has $136.98 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,573 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Visa were worth $136,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.74. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $365.02. The company has a market capitalization of $633.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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