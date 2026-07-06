Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $326.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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