Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $23.06 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,950 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.42.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $426.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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