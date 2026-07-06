Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $24.35 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $164.40 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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