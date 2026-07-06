Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $41.09 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $154.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here