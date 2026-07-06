Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1,315.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,903 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Reports from the Financial Times and TechCrunch say Uber is delaying or pausing launches in five of the seven European markets it had targeted for 2026, including Austria, Norway, and Greece. That suggests slower-than-expected international expansion for Uber Eats and may weigh on near-term growth expectations. Uber stalls European food delivery push as it pursues Delivery Hero takeover

Reports from the Financial Times and TechCrunch say Uber is delaying or pausing launches in five of the seven European markets it had targeted for 2026, including Austria, Norway, and Greece. That suggests slower-than-expected international expansion for Uber Eats and may weigh on near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Business Insider reported that Uber’s insurance and operational fees can vary widely even on similar rides, highlighting ongoing concerns about fare transparency and how customers perceive the company’s pricing structure. That could create reputational risk if the issue draws more scrutiny from riders or regulators. Uber's insurance and operational fees can vary widely on similar trips

Business Insider reported that Uber’s insurance and operational fees can vary widely even on similar rides, highlighting ongoing concerns about fare transparency and how customers perceive the company’s pricing structure. That could create reputational risk if the issue draws more scrutiny from riders or regulators. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, analyst coverage remained constructive, with Uber receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. That supports the longer-term investment case, but it is not enough on its own to offset the near-term concerns around Europe. Uber Technologies, Inc. NYSE: UBER Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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