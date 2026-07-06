Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 222.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $351.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.02. The company has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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