Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 270,951 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 270,951 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $295,616,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,948,000 after buying an additional 5,163,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,728,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,626,000 after buying an additional 1,824,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,877,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,808,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,934,000 after buying an additional 4,992,179 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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