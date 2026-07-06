Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 7,037 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,103 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,445,880 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,951,609,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $426.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $427.27 and its 200 day moving average is $479.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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