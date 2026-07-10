Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 517,232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,648,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $149,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,098 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 144,850 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $2,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 673.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GPK opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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