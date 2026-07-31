Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,962,117.33. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $3,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,998,627.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,283. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $233.57 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $244.65. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus set a $230.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.47.

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About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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