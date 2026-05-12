Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.00 and a 1-year high of $422.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $347.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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