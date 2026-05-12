Win Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne’s semiconductor test business remains strong, with recent commentary noting its SemiTest segment topped $1.1 billion in Q1 2026 and AI-related demand accounted for nearly 70% of revenue. That reinforces the idea that Teradyne is benefiting from the AI and chip-testing investment cycle. Article Title

Teradyne’s semiconductor test business remains strong, with recent commentary noting its SemiTest segment topped $1.1 billion in Q1 2026 and AI-related demand accounted for nearly 70% of revenue. That reinforces the idea that Teradyne is benefiting from the AI and chip-testing investment cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage continues to frame TER as an AI and robotics beneficiary, with bullish commentary suggesting additional upside as investors look for secondary winners in the AI infrastructure trade. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage continues to frame TER as an AI and robotics beneficiary, with bullish commentary suggesting additional upside as investors look for secondary winners in the AI infrastructure trade. Neutral Sentiment: VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares at $377.60 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While insider selling can sometimes worry investors, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and was not presented as a discretionary bearish move. Article Title

VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares at $377.60 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. While insider selling can sometimes worry investors, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and was not presented as a discretionary bearish move. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase, so there is no clear sign that bearish positioning is building against the stock. Article Title

Teradyne Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TER stock opened at $366.64 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $422.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $258.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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