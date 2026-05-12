Win Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,628 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,117. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Trading Up 10.7%

GLW opened at $206.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.15.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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